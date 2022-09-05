Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE)

In the last trading session, 0.11 million China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.60. With the company’s per share price at $1.60 changed hands at $0.07 or 4.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.98M. COE’s last price was a discount, traded about -126.87% off its 52-week high of $3.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 52.5% up since then. When we look at China Online Education Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 92830.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 77.60K.

Analysts gave the China Online Education Group (COE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended COE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. China Online Education Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) trade information

Instantly COE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8200 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 4.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.23%, with the 5-day performance at 4.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) is -1.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.16, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COE’s forecast low is $58.16 with $58.16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3535.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3535.0% for it to hit the projected low.

China Online Education Group (COE) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.62 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.20%. The 2022 estimates are for China Online Education Group earnings to decrease by -17.60%.

COE Dividends

China Online Education Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 03 and March 07.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.86% of China Online Education Group shares while 34.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.34%. There are 34.74% institutions holding the China Online Education Group stock share, with SC China Holding Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.37% of the shares, roughly 2.67 million COE shares worth $4.67 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.35% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. With 1433.0 shares estimated at $1977.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 857.0 shares worth around $1182.0.