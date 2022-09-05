Let’s Dive Into The PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 66445.0 PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.58. With the company’s per share price at $7.38 changed hands at $0.14 or 1.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $289.44M. AGS’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.6% off its 52-week high of $10.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.21, which suggests the last value was 42.95% up since then. When we look at PlayAGS Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 381.38K.

Analysts gave the PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AGS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PlayAGS Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) trade information

Instantly AGS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.63 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.69%, with the 5-day performance at -0.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) is 40.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGS’s forecast low is $6.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -116.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.7% for it to hit the projected low.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PlayAGS Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.66% over the past 6 months, a 41.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PlayAGS Inc. will rise 72.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 120.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.26 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that PlayAGS Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $75.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.95 million and $67.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.00%. The 2022 estimates are for PlayAGS Inc. earnings to increase by 74.30%.

AGS Dividends

PlayAGS Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.62% of PlayAGS Inc. shares while 85.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.49%. There are 85.08% institutions holding the PlayAGS Inc. stock share, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 22.12% of the shares, roughly 8.21 million AGS shares worth $54.75 million.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.43% or 3.5 million shares worth $23.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund. With 1.15 million shares estimated at $7.66 million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $5.31 million.