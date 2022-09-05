KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.14 million KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s per share price at $7.49 changed hands at $0.4 or 5.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $90.48M. KLXE’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.37% off its 52-week high of $13.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.94, which suggests the last value was 60.75% up since then. When we look at KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 233.64K.

Analysts gave the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KLXE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) trade information

Instantly KLXE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.43 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 5.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 141.61%, with the 5-day performance at -3.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is 48.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -24.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KLXE’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 19.89% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.89% for it to hit the projected low.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.30%. The 2022 estimates are for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 78.90%.

KLXE Dividends

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 12 and April 18.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.57% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares while 26.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.29%. There are 26.18% institutions holding the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stock share, with Gendell, Jeffrey L. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.38% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million KLXE shares worth $2.65 million.

Connacht Asset Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.31% or 0.5 million shares worth $2.6 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $0.78 million under it, the former controlled 1.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 79207.0 shares worth around $0.41 million.