Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 50487.0 Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.03 changed hands at -$0.17 or -5.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.12M. DERM’s last price was a discount, traded about -236.63% off its 52-week high of $10.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.48, which suggests the last value was 18.15% up since then. When we look at Journey Medical Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15650.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.18K.

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) trade information

Instantly DERM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.69 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -5.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.68%, with the 5-day performance at -5.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) is -26.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8350.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DERM’s forecast low is $9.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -296.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -197.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Journey Medical Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.04% over the past 6 months, a 74.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.31 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Journey Medical Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $21.74 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Journey Medical Corporation earnings to increase by 82.20%.

DERM Dividends

Journey Medical Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.96% of Journey Medical Corporation shares while 14.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.01%. There are 14.10% institutions holding the Journey Medical Corporation stock share, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.56% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million DERM shares worth $4.18 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.73% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 22000.0 shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 7811.0 shares worth around $29213.0.