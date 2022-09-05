Is Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 0.16 million Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.59 changed hands at $0.19 or 5.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.26B. VORB’s last price was a discount, traded about -214.21% off its 52-week high of $11.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.59, which suggests the last value was 27.86% up since then. When we look at Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 383.97K.

Analysts gave the Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VORB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) trade information

Instantly VORB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.74 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 5.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.35%, with the 5-day performance at -4.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) is -14.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VORB’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -234.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -234.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.30%.

VORB Dividends

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 80.32% of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. shares while 18.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.71%. There are 18.64% institutions holding the Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stock share, with Cooperman, Leon G. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million VORB shares worth $4.02 million.

HRT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 0.33 million shares worth $2.39 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.5 million under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.