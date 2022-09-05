Is Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 74030.0 Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.39 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.41M. VLON’s last price was a discount, traded about -2556.41% off its 52-week high of $10.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 12.82% up since then. When we look at Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 476.95K.

Analysts gave the Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VLON as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Instantly VLON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4385 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.48%, with the 5-day performance at -8.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) is -6.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VLON’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2976.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2976.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -93.52% over the past 6 months, a 30.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -100.90%.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.97% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 23.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.79%. There are 23.22% institutions holding the Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Ikarian Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.92% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million VLON shares worth $0.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 78200.0 shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 22146.0 shares worth around $41634.0.