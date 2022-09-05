Is United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 68252.0 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.65. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.01M. UIHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -403.96% off its 52-week high of $5.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 8.91% up since then. When we look at United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 181.25K.

Analysts gave the United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended UIHC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) trade information

Instantly UIHC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.73%, with the 5-day performance at -15.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) is 2.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UIHC’s forecast low is $1.90 with $1.90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -88.12% for it to hit the projected low.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Insurance Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.47% over the past 6 months, a -151.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United Insurance Holdings Corp. will rise 61.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $108.64 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $123.44 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $180.98 million and $153.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -40.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48.10%. The 2022 estimates are for United Insurance Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 40.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

UIHC Dividends

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28. The 23.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 23.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.19% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares while 24.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.91%. There are 24.16% institutions holding the United Insurance Holdings Corp. stock share, with Tieton Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.31% of the shares, roughly 1.87 million UIHC shares worth $6.18 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.07% or 1.76 million shares worth $5.83 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $0.84 million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $1.02 million.