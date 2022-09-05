Is Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 0.19 million Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.39 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.19M. REVB’s last price was a discount, traded about -2794.87% off its 52-week high of $11.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 2.56% up since then. When we look at Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.11 million.

Analysts gave the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended REVB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Instantly REVB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4200 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.18%, with the 5-day performance at -6.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) is -23.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REVB’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1182.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1182.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Revelation Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -553.40%.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.36% of Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares while 38.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.39%. There are 38.93% institutions holding the Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Monashee Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.42% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million REVB shares worth $0.93 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 42633.0 shares worth $48601.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 39800.0 shares estimated at $45372.0 under it, the former controlled 0.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1542.0 shares worth around $809.0.