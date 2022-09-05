Is Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.19 million Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $15.56 changed hands at -$0.72 or -4.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $992.57M. NOAH’s last price was a discount, traded about -207.97% off its 52-week high of $47.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.06, which suggests the last value was 3.21% up since then. When we look at Noah Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 221.06K.

Analysts gave the Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NOAH as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Noah Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) trade information

Instantly NOAH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.80 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -4.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.30%, with the 5-day performance at -17.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) is -8.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $187.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NOAH’s forecast low is $155.40 with $250.19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1507.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -898.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Noah Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.65% over the past 6 months, a -2.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.30% down from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Noah Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $635.6 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Noah Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 261.90%.

NOAH Dividends

Noah Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of Noah Holdings Limited shares while 47.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.25%. There are 47.11% institutions holding the Noah Holdings Limited stock share, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.26% of the shares, roughly 6.65 million NOAH shares worth $156.4 million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.42% or 4.54 million shares worth $106.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 0.5 million shares estimated at $9.02 million under it, the former controlled 1.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $7.95 million.