Is Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 50207.0 Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.59 changed hands at $0.07 or 4.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.12M. MITQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -143.4% off its 52-week high of $3.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 48.43% up since then. When we look at Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 581.29K.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) trade information

Instantly MITQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 4.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.29%, with the 5-day performance at 2.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) is 34.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -9.50%.

MITQ Dividends

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.97% of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. shares while 2.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.13%. There are 2.89% institutions holding the Moving iMage Technologies Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.10% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million MITQ shares worth $0.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.72% or 78388.0 shares worth $97985.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 78388.0 shares estimated at $97985.0 under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 74308.0 shares worth around $86197.0.