Is Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 56894.0 Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.16. With the company’s per share price at $5.51 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $63.70M. LTBR’s last price was a discount, traded about -164.97% off its 52-week high of $14.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.32, which suggests the last value was 21.6% up since then. When we look at Lightbridge Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 107.34K.

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) trade information

Instantly LTBR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.53 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.83%, with the 5-day performance at -5.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) is -17.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $126.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LTBR’s forecast low is $126.00 with $126.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2186.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2186.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Lightbridge Corporation earnings to increase by 52.40%.

LTBR Dividends

Lightbridge Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.81% of Lightbridge Corporation shares while 5.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.15%. There are 5.98% institutions holding the Lightbridge Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.94% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million LTBR shares worth $2.6 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.69% or 72719.0 shares worth $0.61 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $1.67 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.89 million.