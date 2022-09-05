Is Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GANX) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 69104.0 Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.65 changed hands at $0.22 or 6.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.38M. GANX’s last price was a discount, traded about -167.12% off its 52-week high of $9.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.33, which suggests the last value was 36.16% up since then. When we look at Gain Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 46450.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.48K.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) trade information

Instantly GANX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.68 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 6.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.78%, with the 5-day performance at 1.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) is -8.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39500.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.76 days.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gain Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.39% over the past 6 months, a -16.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gain Therapeutics Inc. will fall -3.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Gain Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $30k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $89k and $10k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -66.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 200.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Gain Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -332.80%.

GANX Dividends

Gain Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.34% of Gain Therapeutics Inc. shares while 9.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.92%. There are 9.78% institutions holding the Gain Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Greenlight Capital, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.60% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million GANX shares worth $2.24 million.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.02% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 40000.0 shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 21355.0 shares worth around $76878.0.