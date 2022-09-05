Is Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 65316.0 Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.68 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $50.49M. FSRD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1372.06% off its 52-week high of $10.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 47.06% up since then. When we look at Fast Radius Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 757.50K.

Analysts gave the Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FSRD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fast Radius Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) trade information

Instantly FSRD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7400 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -3.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.11%, with the 5-day performance at 13.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) is 16.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FSRD’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -341.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -341.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fast Radius Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $7.5 million.

FSRD Dividends

Fast Radius Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.39% of Fast Radius Inc. shares while 29.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.41%. There are 29.30% institutions holding the Fast Radius Inc. stock share, with ECP ControlCo, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 20.85% of the shares, roughly 15.6 million FSRD shares worth $23.24 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.67% or 2.0 million shares worth $2.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 82644.0 shares estimated at $45098.0 under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 38983.0 shares worth around $58084.0.