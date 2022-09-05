Is CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 92170.0 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $7.86 changed hands at $0.24 or 3.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $87.54M. CLGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -192.62% off its 52-week high of $23.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.51, which suggests the last value was 17.18% up since then. When we look at CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17070.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.28K.

Analysts gave the CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CLGN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) trade information

Instantly CLGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.13 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 3.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.93%, with the 5-day performance at -1.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) is -4.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54620.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLGN’s forecast low is $17.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -116.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -116.28% for it to hit the projected low.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.17% over the past 6 months, a -1,800.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will rise 73.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.86 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $691k and $140k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 313.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2,107.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. earnings to increase by 102.40%.

CLGN Dividends

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 24 and March 28.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.16% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares while 12.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.62%. There are 12.23% institutions holding the CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. stock share, with Roumell Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.43% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million CLGN shares worth $6.71 million.

Investment Management Of Virginia LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.04% or 0.44 million shares worth $4.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $1.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 5925.0 shares worth around $55102.0.