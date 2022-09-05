Is cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 73062.0 cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.83M. YCBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -562.16% off its 52-week high of $2.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 8.11% up since then. When we look at cbdMD Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 263.09K.

Analysts gave the cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended YCBD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. cbdMD Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

Instantly YCBD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4444 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -2.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.15%, with the 5-day performance at -10.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) is -33.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YCBD’s forecast low is $2.40 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1251.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -548.65% for it to hit the projected low.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that cbdMD Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $10.5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.10%. The 2022 estimates are for cbdMD Inc. earnings to decrease by -273.70%.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.85% of cbdMD Inc. shares while 16.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.67%. There are 16.13% institutions holding the cbdMD Inc. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.69% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million YCBD shares worth $0.7 million.

Merlin Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.11% or 1.25 million shares worth $0.55 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 1.46 million shares estimated at $1.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $0.58 million.