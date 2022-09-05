Is Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 0.15 million Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.56 changed hands at -$0.15 or -1.95% during last session. ALVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.71% off its 52-week high of $14.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.20, which suggests the last value was 31.22% up since then. When we look at Alvotech’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 38220.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 75.41K.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) trade information

Instantly ALVO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.10 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.48%, with the 5-day performance at -14.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is 2.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.3 days.

ALVO Dividends

Alvotech is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 78.48% of Alvotech shares while 9.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.08%. There are 9.06% institutions holding the Alvotech stock share, with Dupont Capital Management Corp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 18750.0 ALVO shares worth $0.15 million.