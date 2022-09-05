Investors Could Make -199.4% On Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS) Stock

In the last trading session, 0.17 million Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.68 changed hands at -$0.73 or -9.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $439.94M. DRTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -209.13% off its 52-week high of $20.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.68, which suggests the last value was 29.94% up since then. When we look at Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 44020.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 91.61K.

Analysts gave the Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DRTS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) trade information

Instantly DRTS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -30.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.77 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -9.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.98%, with the 5-day performance at -30.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) is -36.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DRTS’s forecast low is $18.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -199.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -169.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.91% over the past 6 months, a -114.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. earnings to decrease by -19.40%.

DRTS Dividends

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.61% of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. shares while 3.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.01%. There are 3.93% institutions holding the Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.46% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million DRTS shares worth $3.64 million.

Barclays Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 77756.0 shares worth $0.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. With 0.31 million shares estimated at $2.39 million under it, the former controlled 0.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 3497.0 shares worth around $41264.0.