Investor Confidence Inclines As Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) Shares Gain $0.24

In the last trading session, 0.3 million Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $8.16 changed hands at $0.24 or 3.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $455.33M. LIND’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.44% off its 52-week high of $19.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.29, which suggests the last value was 22.92% up since then. When we look at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 436.49K.

Analysts gave the Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LIND as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) trade information

Instantly LIND was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.11 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 3.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.69%, with the 5-day performance at -7.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) is -5.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LIND’s forecast low is $15.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -96.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -83.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.60% over the past 6 months, a 13.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. will rise 21.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 137.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $81.27 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $110.16 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 70.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.43%. The 2022 estimates are for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

LIND Dividends

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.45% of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares while 76.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 123.05%. There are 76.97% institutions holding the Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.65% of the shares, roughly 6.95 million LIND shares worth $104.87 million.

Select Equity Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.91% or 2.5 million shares worth $37.75 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Aperture Discover Equity Fd. With 3.63 million shares estimated at $55.65 million under it, the former controlled 7.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Aperture Discover Equity Fd held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $18.98 million.