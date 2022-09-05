Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 57900.0 Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s per share price at $3.34 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $92.55M. INOD’s last price was a discount, traded about -236.83% off its 52-week high of $11.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.26, which suggests the last value was 2.4% up since then. When we look at Innodata Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 95110.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 73.98K.

Analysts gave the Innodata Inc. (INOD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INOD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Innodata Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) trade information

Instantly INOD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.58%, with the 5-day performance at -3.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) is -51.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 99360.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INOD’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Innodata Inc. earnings to decrease by -360.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

INOD Dividends

Innodata Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.48% of Innodata Inc. shares while 21.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.18%. There are 21.89% institutions holding the Innodata Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.50% of the shares, roughly 1.22 million INOD shares worth $8.55 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.72% or 1.01 million shares worth $7.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.88 million shares estimated at $6.12 million under it, the former controlled 3.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $2.07 million.