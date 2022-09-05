iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 61346.0 iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $2.97 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $75.26M. ICAD’s last price was a discount, traded about -328.62% off its 52-week high of $12.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.59, which suggests the last value was 12.79% up since then. When we look at iCAD Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 152.89K.

Analysts gave the iCAD Inc. (ICAD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ICAD as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. iCAD Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) trade information

Instantly ICAD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.04 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.75%, with the 5-day performance at 6.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) is -25.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ICAD’s forecast low is $6.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -674.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -102.02% for it to hit the projected low.

iCAD Inc. (ICAD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iCAD Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.29% over the past 6 months, a -25.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.94 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that iCAD Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $10.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.83 million and $9.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.50%. The 2022 estimates are for iCAD Inc. earnings to increase by 42.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

ICAD Dividends

iCAD Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.50% of iCAD Inc. shares while 58.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.56%. There are 58.79% institutions holding the iCAD Inc. stock share, with Granahan Investment Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.41% of the shares, roughly 2.37 million ICAD shares worth $10.57 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.39% or 1.36 million shares worth $6.06 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.01 million shares estimated at $4.49 million under it, the former controlled 4.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $3.1 million.