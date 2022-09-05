How Will SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY)â€™s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 71871.0 SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.16. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $1.33 changed hands at -$0.05 or -3.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.57M. SSYâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -112.03% off its 52-week high of $2.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 30.83% up since then. When we look at SunLink Health Systems Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 332.48K.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) trade information

Instantly SSY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -3.62% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.64%, with the 5-day performance at -14.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) is 20.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20090.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.70%.

SSY Dividends

SunLink Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.06% of SunLink Health Systems Inc. shares while 15.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.51%. There are 15.97% institutions holding the SunLink Health Systems Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.51% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million SSY shares worth $0.46 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.60% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $0.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.55% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.16 million.