How Will Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 0.18 million Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.45 changed hands at $0.03 or 7.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $73.53M. SMTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -531.11% off its 52-week high of $2.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 6.67% up since then. When we look at Sierra Metals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 151.86K.

Analysts gave the Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SMTS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sierra Metals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) trade information

Instantly SMTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5039 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 7.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.91%, with the 5-day performance at -6.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) is -26.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMTS’s forecast low is $0.96 with $2.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -113.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sierra Metals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -74.14% over the past 6 months, a -115.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sierra Metals Inc. will fall -16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 333.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sierra Metals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $81.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $79.45 million and $60.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Sierra Metals Inc. earnings to increase by 475.00%.

SMTS Dividends

Sierra Metals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21. The 6.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 6.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.96% of Sierra Metals Inc. shares while 48.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.80%. There are 48.33% institutions holding the Sierra Metals Inc. stock share, with Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 26.68% of the shares, roughly 43.74 million SMTS shares worth $51.62 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.20% or 6.89 million shares worth $8.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 6.58 million shares estimated at $6.65 million under it, the former controlled 4.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $1.01 million.