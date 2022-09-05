Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ: HHS) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 82750.0 Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $14.35 changed hands at -$0.19 or -1.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $102.46M. HHS’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.6% off its 52-week high of $17.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.15, which suggests the last value was 64.11% up since then. When we look at Harte Hanks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 146.34K.

Analysts gave the Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HHS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Harte Hanks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS) trade information

Instantly HHS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.05 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 88.82%, with the 5-day performance at -10.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS) is 24.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27300.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HHS’s forecast low is $20.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -53.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -39.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harte Hanks Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 105.00% over the past 6 months, a -45.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harte Hanks Inc. will fall -78.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.6 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Harte Hanks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $49.4 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Harte Hanks Inc. earnings to increase by 617.00%.

HHS Dividends

Harte Hanks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.83% of Harte Hanks Inc. shares while 40.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.48%. There are 40.04% institutions holding the Harte Hanks Inc. stock share, with Westerly Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.26% of the shares, roughly 1.21 million HHS shares worth $9.12 million.

Blair (William) & Company, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.47% or 0.66 million shares worth $5.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.1 million shares estimated at $0.78 million under it, the former controlled 1.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 9885.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.