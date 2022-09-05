Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 59234.0 Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.90 changed hands at $0.08 or 1.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $829.72M. GROV’s last price was a discount, traded about -155.1% off its 52-week high of $12.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.75, which suggests the last value was 23.47% up since then. When we look at Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 93410.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GROV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Instantly GROV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.09 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.35%, with the 5-day performance at 2.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) is 8.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GROV’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -104.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -88.10%.

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.80% of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares while 140.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 436.54%. There are 140.54% institutions holding the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.03% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million GROV shares worth $31.58 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.13% or 1.88 million shares worth $18.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Merger Fund, The and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd. With 0.82 million shares estimated at $8.05 million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $3.45 million.