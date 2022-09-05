Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 89802.0 Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.75 changed hands at $1.3 or 4.27% during last session. GSUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -199.21% off its 52-week high of $95.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.41, which suggests the last value was 57.76% up since then. When we look at Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 204.26K.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) trade information

Instantly GSUN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 40.00 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 4.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 94.79%, with the 5-day performance at -0.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) is -29.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43880.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

GSUN Dividends

Golden Sun Education Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.84% of Golden Sun Education Group Limited shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.