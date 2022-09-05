GLYC Stock Forecast 2022: GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) Is Weak With A -1656.76% Downside

In the last trading session, 0.22 million GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $0.74 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.29M. GLYC’s last price was a discount, traded about -237.84% off its 52-week high of $2.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 31.08% up since then. When we look at GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 145.73K.

Analysts gave the GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GLYC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) trade information

Instantly GLYC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9004 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.93%, with the 5-day performance at -14.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) is -0.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLYC’s forecast low is $3.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1656.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -305.41% for it to hit the projected low.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GlycoMimetics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.27% over the past 6 months, a 14.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.80%. The 2022 estimates are for GlycoMimetics Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.50%.

GLYC Dividends

GlycoMimetics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.98% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares while 56.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.68%. There are 56.54% institutions holding the GlycoMimetics Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 18.22% of the shares, roughly 9.54 million GLYC shares worth $10.88 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.35% or 9.09 million shares worth $10.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.95 million shares estimated at $1.08 million under it, the former controlled 1.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $0.66 million.