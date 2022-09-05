Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 53439.0 Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.60 changed hands at -$0.26 or -3.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.45B. GBTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.84% off its 52-week high of $10.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.16, which suggests the last value was 32.11% up since then. When we look at Global Business Travel Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 65560.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 164.14K.

Analysts gave the Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GBTG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) trade information

Instantly GBTG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.99 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -3.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.00%, with the 5-day performance at 4.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) is 12.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.38 days.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Global Business Travel Group Inc. earnings to increase by 130.30%.

GBTG Dividends

Global Business Travel Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.09% of Global Business Travel Group Inc. shares while 229.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 267.16%. There are 229.52% institutions holding the Global Business Travel Group Inc. stock share, with Marshall Wace LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.48% of the shares, roughly 6.11 million GBTG shares worth $60.79 million.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.97% or 5.7 million shares worth $56.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and Merger Fund, The. With 1.15 million shares estimated at $11.42 million under it, the former controlled 1.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $8.55 million.