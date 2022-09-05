Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 70751.0 Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $1.39 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.63M. GENE’s last price was a discount, traded about -157.55% off its 52-week high of $3.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 31.65% up since then. When we look at Genetic Technologies Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 39930.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 75.19K.

Analysts gave the Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GENE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Genetic Technologies Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

Instantly GENE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.06%, with the 5-day performance at -7.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) is -9.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47520.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GENE’s forecast low is $25.65 with $25.65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1745.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1745.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Genetic Technologies Limited earnings to increase by 45.00%.

GENE Dividends

Genetic Technologies Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Genetic Technologies Limited shares while 0.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.89%. There are 0.89% institutions holding the Genetic Technologies Limited stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.21% of the shares, roughly 32893.0 GENE shares worth $64799.0.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 27129.0 shares worth $53444.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 2511.0 shares estimated at $3145.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.