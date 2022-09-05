Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 81165.0 Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.12 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $431.11M. FCUV’s last price was a discount, traded about -149.51% off its 52-week high of $25.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.90, which suggests the last value was 41.7% up since then. When we look at Focus Universal Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 144.03K.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) trade information

Instantly FCUV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.75 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -0.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.22%, with the 5-day performance at -12.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) is -30.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -124.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FCUV’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 55.53% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Focus Universal Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.70%.

FCUV Dividends

Focus Universal Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.81% of Focus Universal Inc. shares while 4.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.62%. There are 4.37% institutions holding the Focus Universal Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.00% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million FCUV shares worth $10.99 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 0.19 million shares worth $2.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.53 million shares estimated at $7.05 million under it, the former controlled 1.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $4.03 million.