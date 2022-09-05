Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $96.89 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.11 million Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s per share price at $5.17 changed hands at -$0.36 or -6.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $277.11M. FANH’s last price was a discount, traded about -194.58% off its 52-week high of $15.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.31, which suggests the last value was 16.63% up since then. When we look at Fanhua Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 77830.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.63K.

Analysts gave the Fanhua Inc. (FANH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FANH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fanhua Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) trade information

Instantly FANH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.64 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -6.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.89%, with the 5-day performance at -6.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) is 3.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 32.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FANH’s forecast low is $41.10 with $96.89 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1774.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -694.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Fanhua Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.40%.

FANH Dividends

Fanhua Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18. The 11.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 11.61% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.97% of Fanhua Inc. shares while 23.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.79%. There are 23.56% institutions holding the Fanhua Inc. stock share, with Bank of America Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.06% of the shares, roughly 2.72 million FANH shares worth $19.79 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.01% or 2.69 million shares worth $19.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. With 0.46 million shares estimated at $2.78 million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.05 million.