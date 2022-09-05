EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) Stock Forecast For 2022: $2.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 50382.0 EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.71 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.11M. EZFL’s last price was a discount, traded about -673.24% off its 52-week high of $5.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 49.3% up since then. When we look at EZFill Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 34040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 65.79K.

Analysts gave the EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EZFL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EZFill Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) trade information

Instantly EZFL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8100 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -3.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.70%, with the 5-day performance at -3.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) is -0.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EZFL’s forecast low is $1.75 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -181.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -146.48% for it to hit the projected low.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 146.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that EZFill Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $5.3 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 184.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for EZFill Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -60.10%.

EZFL Dividends

EZFill Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.23% of EZFill Holdings Inc. shares while 5.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.53%. There are 5.05% institutions holding the EZFill Holdings Inc. stock share, with Kepos Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.90% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million EZFL shares worth $0.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.47% or 0.39 million shares worth $0.41 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.39 million shares estimated at $0.41 million under it, the former controlled 1.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 28590.0 shares worth around $13151.0.