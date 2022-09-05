Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch EVGN Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 55695.0 Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $1.02 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.37M. EVGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -250.98% off its 52-week high of $3.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Evogene Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 123.24K.

Analysts gave the Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EVGN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Evogene Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Instantly EVGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.80%, with the 5-day performance at -17.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) is -8.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVGN’s forecast low is $3.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -880.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -194.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Evogene Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.56% over the past 6 months, a -4.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $270k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Evogene Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $320k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Evogene Ltd. earnings to increase by 17.20%.

EVGN Dividends

Evogene Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.11% of Evogene Ltd. shares while 6.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.10%. There are 6.67% institutions holding the Evogene Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.11% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million EVGN shares worth $0.6 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 0.3 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 59007.0 shares estimated at $55909.0 under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 21090.0 shares worth around $22355.0.