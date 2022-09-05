Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.12 million Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.62M. EQOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1300.0% off its 52-week high of $7.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 4.0% up since then. When we look at Eqonex Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 254.01K.

Analysts gave the Eqonex Limited (EQOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EQOS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eqonex Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Instantly EQOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.13%, with the 5-day performance at -16.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) is -40.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.97 days.

According to analyst projections, EQOS’s forecast low is $0.50 with $0.50 as the target high.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4,013.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.34 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Eqonex Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020 will be $12.34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $300k and $300k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4,013.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4,013.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Eqonex Limited earnings to increase by 62.70%.

EQOS Dividends

Eqonex Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.83% of Eqonex Limited shares while 6.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.74%. There are 6.35% institutions holding the Eqonex Limited stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.37% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million EQOS shares worth $1.43 million.

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.19% or 0.55 million shares worth $1.24 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 13223.0 shares estimated at $15470.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.