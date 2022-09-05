Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 0.11 million Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.09 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.95M. ELEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -955.96% off its 52-week high of $11.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 3.67% up since then. When we look at Elevation Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 60820.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 161.91K.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Instantly ELEV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.89%, with the 5-day performance at -6.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) is -14.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 65290.00000000001 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Elevation Oncology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.18% over the past 6 months, a -42.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Elevation Oncology Inc. will rise 83.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -32.10% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Elevation Oncology Inc. earnings to decrease by -248.60%.

ELEV Dividends

Elevation Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.19% of Elevation Oncology Inc. shares while 88.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.18%. There are 88.20% institutions holding the Elevation Oncology Inc. stock share, with Aisling Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.19% of the shares, roughly 2.83 million ELEV shares worth $7.14 million.

venBio Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.22% or 2.61 million shares worth $6.57 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $0.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $0.84 million.