Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 0.11 million Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.13 changed hands at $0.07 or 2.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.39M. DRCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.4% off its 52-week high of $5.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the last value was 62.94% up since then. When we look at Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 81530.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Analysts gave the Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DRCT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) trade information

Instantly DRCT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. The jump to weekly highs of 3.20 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 2.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.33%, with the 5-day. However, in the 30-day time frame, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) is 46.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 71990.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DRCT’s forecast low is $5.25 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -187.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -67.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Direct Digital Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 115.86% over the past 6 months, a -97.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.72 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $11.67 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -65.90%.

DRCT Dividends

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Direct Digital Holdings Inc. shares while 11.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.96%. There are 11.96% institutions holding the Direct Digital Holdings Inc. stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 7195.0 DRCT shares worth $31370.0.

Citigroup Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 3032.0 shares worth $13219.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 13862.0 shares estimated at $17743.0 under it, the former controlled 0.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 12589.0 shares worth around $22030.0.