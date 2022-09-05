Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 57511.0 Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $1.32 changed hands at $0.05 or 3.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $89.76M. DMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -524.24% off its 52-week high of $8.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 20.45% up since then. When we look at Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 558.14K.

Analysts gave the Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DMS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) trade information

Instantly DMS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.38%, with the 5-day performance at 10.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) is -10.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DMS’s forecast low is $1.50 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -354.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Digital Media Solutions Inc. will fall -166.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $98.81 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $111.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $105.08 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Digital Media Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 122.90%.

DMS Dividends

Digital Media Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.78% of Digital Media Solutions Inc. shares while 74.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.19%. There are 74.15% institutions holding the Digital Media Solutions Inc. stock share, with S SQUARED TECHNOLOGY CORP. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.03% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million DMS shares worth $1.37 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.44% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.51 million under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 84770.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.