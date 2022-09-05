Could QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.13 million QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.87 changed hands at -$0.08 or -4.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $94.17M. QTEK’s last price was a discount, traded about -457.75% off its 52-week high of $10.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 48.13% up since then. When we look at QualTek Services Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 195.22K.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) trade information

Instantly QTEK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1600 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -4.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.17%, with the 5-day performance at -5.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) is 17.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the QualTek Services Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.25% over the past 6 months, a 97.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $172.09 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that QualTek Services Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $256.36 million.

QTEK Dividends

QualTek Services Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.06% of QualTek Services Inc. shares while 63.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.46%. There are 63.14% institutions holding the QualTek Services Inc. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.62% of the shares, roughly 1.37 million QTEK shares worth $4.41 million.

ACT Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.45% or 0.35 million shares worth $1.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Wasatch Microcap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 1.37 million shares estimated at $4.41 million under it, the former controlled 5.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 22514.0 shares worth around $35346.0.