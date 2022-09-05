Could China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s per share price at $2.30 changed hands at -$0.13 or -5.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.33M. CJJD’s last price was a discount, traded about -412.61% off its 52-week high of $11.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.67, which suggests the last value was 27.39% up since then. When we look at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 54470.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.69K.

Analysts gave the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CJJD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Instantly CJJD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.82 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -5.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.94%, with the 5-day performance at -16.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) is -29.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 68630.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CJJD’s forecast low is $84.00 with $84.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3552.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3552.17% for it to hit the projected low.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $145.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2014 will be $145.4 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.70%. The 2022 estimates are for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. earnings to increase by 61.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 12.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.39% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares while 10.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.02%. There are 10.91% institutions holding the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.97% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million CJJD shares worth $1.54 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 56311.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 3929.0 shares estimated at $8211.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.