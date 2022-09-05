Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Gain 4.40%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 0.16 million Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.89. With the company’s per share price at $8.07 changed hands at $0.34 or 4.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $143.40M. CPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -247.71% off its 52-week high of $28.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.53, which suggests the last value was 56.26% up since then. When we look at Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 569.18K.

Analysts gave the Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CPS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$3.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) trade information

Instantly CPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.57 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 4.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.99%, with the 5-day performance at -6.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) is 60.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPS’s forecast low is $26.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -222.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -222.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. will fall -16.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $576.05 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $636.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $500 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.50% per year.

CPS Dividends

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.57% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares while 100.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.78%. There are 100.14% institutions holding the Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. stock share, with Thrivent Financial For Lutherans the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 18.87% of the shares, roughly 3.22 million CPS shares worth $28.23 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.83% or 1.68 million shares worth $14.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund. With 1.44 million shares estimated at $6.64 million under it, the former controlled 8.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund held about 7.70% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $6.06 million.