Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRA) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.53 million Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.89 changed hands at -$0.29 or -13.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.71M. CMRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -709.52% off its 52-week high of $15.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 41.27% up since then. When we look at Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.94 million.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) trade information

Instantly CMRA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.4400 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -13.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.34%, with the 5-day performance at 3.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) is -35.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44760.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 242.00%.

CMRA Dividends

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.24% of Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. shares while 81.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 160.28%. There are 81.35% institutions holding the Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. stock share, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund the top institutional holder. As of May 30, 2022, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 4547.0 CMRA shares worth $9957.0.