Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Shares Are Down -74.14% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 0.29 million Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.80 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.21M. CLVR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1107.5% off its 52-week high of $9.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 5.0% up since then. When we look at Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Analysts gave the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CLVR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) trade information

Instantly CLVR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8614 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.14%, with the 5-day performance at -2.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) is -24.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLVR’s forecast low is $1.40 with $4.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -437.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -75.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. will rise 22.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -725.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.47 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $5.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.67 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 46.70%.

CLVR Dividends

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.13% of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares while 18.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.72%. There are 18.43% institutions holding the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stock share, with Farallon Capital Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.18% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million CLVR shares worth $6.07 million.

Merlin Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.67% or 1.09 million shares worth $1.07 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. With 1.02 million shares estimated at $1.17 million under it, the former controlled 3.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held about 3.28% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $2.43 million.