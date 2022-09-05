Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 0.16 million Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s per share price at $2.93 changed hands at $0.25 or 9.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $104.89M. CHRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -98.29% off its 52-week high of $5.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.20, which suggests the last value was 24.91% up since then. When we look at Charah Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.91K.

Analysts gave the Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CHRA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Charah Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) trade information

Instantly CHRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.08 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 9.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.05%, with the 5-day performance at 20.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) is -40.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHRA’s forecast low is $5.00 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -155.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -70.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Charah Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.87% over the past 6 months, a -127.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 24.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Charah Solutions Inc. will fall -5.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 187.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $79.48 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Charah Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $98.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $74.5 million and $77.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Charah Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 80.10%.

CHRA Dividends

Charah Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.17% of Charah Solutions Inc. shares while 86.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.39%. There are 86.70% institutions holding the Charah Solutions Inc. stock share, with Portolan Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.65% of the shares, roughly 3.59 million CHRA shares worth $17.92 million.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.57% or 2.89 million shares worth $14.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. With 1.95 million shares estimated at $9.75 million under it, the former controlled 5.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held about 4.58% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $7.71 million.