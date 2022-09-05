Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.25 million Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.48 changed hands at -$0.12 or -1.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $652.17M. IPSC’s last price was a discount, traded about -189.31% off its 52-week high of $30.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.32, which suggests the last value was 30.15% up since then. When we look at Century Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 115.82K.

Analysts gave the Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IPSC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Century Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) trade information

Instantly IPSC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.98 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.92%, with the 5-day performance at 1.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) is -11.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IPSC’s forecast low is $22.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -167.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -109.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Century Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.91% over the past 6 months, a 18.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Century Therapeutics Inc. will rise 73.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.70% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $960k. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Century Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.44 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Century Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 58.70%.

IPSC Dividends

Century Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.59% of Century Therapeutics Inc. shares while 60.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.95%. There are 60.21% institutions holding the Century Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.98% of the shares, roughly 8.23 million IPSC shares worth $103.61 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.45% or 3.21 million shares worth $40.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.4 million shares estimated at $12.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $7.25 million.