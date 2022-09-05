Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 99531.0 Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $1.12 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $91.88M. CRDL’s last price was a discount, traded about -342.86% off its 52-week high of $4.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 10.71% up since then. When we look at Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 162.31K.

Analysts gave the Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRDL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information

Instantly CRDL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -2.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.46%, with the 5-day performance at 3.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) is -16.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRDL’s forecast low is $2.29 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -346.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -104.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.80% over the past 6 months, a 27.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.90%.

CRDL Dividends

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.21% of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. shares while 13.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.50%. There are 13.89% institutions holding the Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.25% of the shares, roughly 3.25 million CRDL shares worth $4.98 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.19% or 1.36 million shares worth $1.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. With 1.36 million shares estimated at $1.79 million under it, the former controlled 2.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $1.25 million.