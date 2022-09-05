Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 0.14 million Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.01. With the company’s per share price at $5.84 changed hands at -$0.08 or -1.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $140.22M. CAPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.42% off its 52-week high of $6.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.56, which suggests the last value was 56.16% up since then. When we look at Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 156.85K.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) trade information

Instantly CAPR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.05 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 99.32%, with the 5-day performance at 2.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is 23.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CAPR’s forecast low is $12.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -208.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -105.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Capricor Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.51% over the past 6 months, a -34.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 432.80% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $390k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 91.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 1.10%.

CAPR Dividends

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.67% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares while 9.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.20%. There are 9.93% institutions holding the Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.20% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million CAPR shares worth $3.5 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.24% or 0.3 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $2.09 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $1.17 million.