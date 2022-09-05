Can Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.22 million Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.75 changed hands at -$0.23 or -1.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $869.66M. NUVL’s last price was a discount, traded about -143.7% off its 52-week high of $40.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.09, which suggests the last value was 57.67% up since then. When we look at Nuvalent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 168.87K.

Analysts gave the Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NUVL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nuvalent Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) trade information

Instantly NUVL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.99 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.03%, with the 5-day performance at 6.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) is 5.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NUVL’s forecast low is $27.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -150.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nuvalent Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.93% over the past 6 months, a 18.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nuvalent Inc. will rise 87.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.90% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Nuvalent Inc. earnings to decrease by -584.20%.

NUVL Dividends

Nuvalent Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.81% of Nuvalent Inc. shares while 106.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.56%. There are 106.01% institutions holding the Nuvalent Inc. stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 45.11% of the shares, roughly 19.34 million NUVL shares worth $268.65 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.00% or 6.43 million shares worth $89.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. With 1.37 million shares estimated at $12.11 million under it, the former controlled 3.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $6.45 million.