Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) Shares Inclined By 3.59% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 53088.0 Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.92 changed hands at -$0.27 or -3.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $702.66M. BRLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -194.65% off its 52-week high of $20.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.60, which suggests the last value was 47.98% up since then. When we look at Brilliant Earth Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 92330.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 178.80K.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) trade information

Instantly BRLT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.97 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -3.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.68%, with the 5-day performance at -10.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) is 3.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brilliant Earth Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.50% over the past 6 months, a -27.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $107.77 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Brilliant Earth Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $113.83 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Brilliant Earth Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.90%.

BRLT Dividends

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.56% of Brilliant Earth Group Inc. shares while 77.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.62%. There are 77.39% institutions holding the Brilliant Earth Group Inc. stock share, with Gam Holding Ag the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.84% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million BRLT shares worth $6.08 million.

Driehaus Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.89% or 1.07 million shares worth $11.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $2.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $2.13 million.