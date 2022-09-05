Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 60509.0 Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.77 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $68.76M. BOLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -989.27% off its 52-week high of $19.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.39, which suggests the last value was 21.47% up since then. When we look at Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 98050.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 233.95K.

Analysts gave the Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BOLT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) trade information

Instantly BOLT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9100 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.88%, with the 5-day performance at -7.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) is -26.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BOLT’s forecast low is $4.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -351.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -125.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.38% over the past 6 months, a 24.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. will fall -6.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 88.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $370k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $370k.

The 2022 estimates are for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -77.70%.

BOLT Dividends

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.58% of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. shares while 73.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.54%. There are 73.36% institutions holding the Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Novo Holdings A/S the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.02% of the shares, roughly 4.5 million BOLT shares worth $12.34 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.33% or 3.87 million shares worth $10.61 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.86 million shares estimated at $2.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $1.52 million.