Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ: BTOG) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 53489.0 Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.39 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.72M. BTOG’s last price was a discount, traded about -700.0% off its 52-week high of $3.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 15.38% up since then. When we look at Bit Origin Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 607.34K.

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) trade information

Instantly BTOG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4100 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.34%, with the 5-day performance at 9.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.

Bit Origin Limited (BTOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Bit Origin Limited earnings to decrease by -90.20%.

BTOG Dividends

Bit Origin Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.36% of Bit Origin Limited shares while 0.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.20%. There are 0.18% institutions holding the Bit Origin Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 83500.0 BTOG shares worth $91850.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 30160.0 shares worth $33176.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 30160.0 shares estimated at $25786.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.