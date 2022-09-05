BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 65275.0 BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s per share price at $2.81 changed hands at -$0.25 or -8.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $75.95M. BIVI’s last price was a discount, traded about -189.68% off its 52-week high of $8.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the last value was 52.67% up since then. When we look at BioVie Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 70200.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 63.50K.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) trade information

Instantly BIVI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.62 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -8.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.56%, with the 5-day performance at 4.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is 27.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 78340.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.94 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIVI’s forecast low is $7.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -327.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -149.11% for it to hit the projected low.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioVie Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.65% over the past 6 months, a 92.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for BioVie Inc. earnings to decrease by -116.30%.

BIVI Dividends

BioVie Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 79.64% of BioVie Inc. shares while 6.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.44%. There are 6.40% institutions holding the BioVie Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.78% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million BIVI shares worth $2.89 million.

Kepos Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.86% or 0.56 million shares worth $2.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.6 million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 32672.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.